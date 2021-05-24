For almost two weeks in September, Hadestown will be the only show running on Broadway. The production has announced that it will reopen at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Thursday, September 2 — 12 days before the much-heralded September 14 restart of Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, and Chicago. Tickets for Hadestown will go on sale to the general public at 10am ET on Friday, June 11, with an American Express presale running June 1-8, and a fan presale running June 8-10.

The Tony-winning musical has also announced that it will kick off its national tour at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina, previewing October 8-10, before officially opening October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Prior to that, a Korean-language production will open at the LG Art Center in Seoul this August. The Broadway reopening date was given the green light by the Broadway League, in accordance with the measures handed down by the New York State government.

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and developed with director Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The production won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical, with additional Tonys going to Mitchell and Chavkin, among others.

Casting for the Broadway return and the national tour will be announced in the coming weeks. Prior to the shutdown, the cast was led by Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), and Patrick Page (Hades), with Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, and Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (set design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Ben t. Matchstick (co-conceiver).

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.