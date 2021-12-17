The Cast of Girl From the North Country Goes Caroling on 44th Street

It's been a tumultuous year on Broadway, but that's not stopping the cast of Girl From the North Country from embracing the holiday spirit. The ensemble of the Bob Dylan musical gathered outside the Belasco Theatre to do some caroling for the passersby on 44th Street. And even in this abnormally warm December, they manage to create a "Winter Wonderland" in the middle of Manhattan.

Girl From the North Country, written and directed by Conor McPherson, tells the story of a down-on-its-luck community in Duluth, Minnesota. The score is culled from the catalogue of Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan, with orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale.

The cast features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colin Bates, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony nominee Mare Winningham.