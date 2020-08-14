Flashback Friday: Be More Chill: The Upgrade Episode 3: "The Sitzprobe"

Every Friday from now through August 28, we'll be replaying all five episodes of our 2018 documentary series Be More Chill: The Upgrade. The series looks at the creation of the Joe Iconis-Joe Tracz musical during its off-Broadway run at Signature Theatre, back before the cast and creative team even knew they would eventually be going to Broadway.

In episode three, "The Sitzprobe," the cast and band come together for the very first time.