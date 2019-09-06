Early Bidding Now Open for 33rd Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Items

Early bidding is now open on many of the auction items to be made available at the 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is set for Sunday, September 22 at Shubert Alley. Pre-bidding on silent and live auction lots will continue through Friday, September 20. Then, on September 22, silent auction lots will open every half hour beginning at 10am for in-person bidding; the live auction begins at 5pm. Jen Cody and Michael Goddard will once again cohost the silent auction.

Among the items up for bid now are: walk-on roles in Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, and more; VIP house seats to see and backstage visits to meet the stars of Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Little Shop of Horrors, and more; show memorabilia autographed by Alan Menken, Barry Manilow, and others; and much more. See what's available here.

More than 55 tables full of Broadway memorabilia will line West 44th and West 45th Streets between Broadway and Eighth Avenue at this year's Flea Market. The Autograph Table and Photo Booth, based on the deck of Junior's at Shubert Alley, will be hosted by Jim Caruso. Broadway and TV veteran Bryan Batt and Nick Nicholson will return as hosts and auctioneers of the live auction. As always, the event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

