Dominique Morisseau to Write Soul Train Musical, Set for 2021 Broadway Premiere

Producers Matthew Weaver (Rock of Ages), Jeffrey Tick, and Richard Gay have announced the creative and producing team for Soul Train, a new musical inspired by Dan Cornelius's iconic television series, aiming to premiere on Broadway in 2021.

Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations) is set to write the musical, with Kamilah Forbes (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) set to direct, and Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) to choreograph. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will be an executive producer alongside Dan Cornelius's son Tony, CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker, and Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee. Devin Keudell is serving as executive producer with Bespoke Theatricals (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as general manager. Nick Stern from Media Weaver will serve as a coproducer.

Soul Train is described as follows: "Through more than 20 classic hit songs from the era, the musical tells the personal story of Cornelius as he creates the iconic television series."