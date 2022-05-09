Dolly Parton to Perform in Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza: The Musical on Tik Tok

As the Broadway community continues to react to this morning's Tony nominations announcements, the world of musical theater has received another...tasty bit of news.

A social media frenzy has brought about Mexican Pizza: The Musical, featuring none other than global music icon and Taco Bell superfan, Dolly Parton, and premiering exclusively on TikTok on May 26.

If this feels like either a prank or a fissure in the multiverse, here's a quick summary of how this all came about: Taco Bell discontinued its famous Mexican Pizza, which was met by Doja Cat's musical plea for its return. Tik Tok star Victor Kunda responded to her artfully crafted jingle with a fanciful rendering of a Mexican Pizza: The Musical rehearsal room. And bing bang boom — we have a musical written by Hannah Friedman with music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical).

The May 26 premiere will include special appearances from Victor Kunda, Doja Cat, Dolly Parton, and more. And oh yeah, the Mexican Pizza will be returning to Taco Bell menus nationwide on May 19 with Rewards members gaining early access starting May 17.

You can't make this stuff up.