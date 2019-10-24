Darren Criss to Return to Broadway in American Buffalo

Darren Criss will return to Broadway in the upcoming revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo. Performances begin March 24 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night set for April 14.

Criss will play Bobby in Neil Pepe's production, joining the previously announced Laurence Fishburne as Donny and Sam Rockwell as Teach. The creative team will be announced in the coming months.

American Buffalo premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production, and a film version was released in 1996.