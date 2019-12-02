See Members of the Cast of Company at the Top of the Strand

Recently, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, and Terence Archie, three of the stars of the upcoming revival of Company, got together for holiday cocktails at the Top of the Strand in New York City. See photos of the gathering below.

Sieber and Simard will play Sarah and Harry in the production, and Archie will play Larry. They will join a cast that includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle plays Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J., Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, and Kyle Dean Massey as Theo.

The revival, which will be directed by Marianne Eliott, will play at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with opening night scheduled for March 22, the date of Sondheim's 90th birthday. Previews begin March 2.