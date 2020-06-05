Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Three-Day Broadway Black Lives Matter Forum

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition will present a three-day event titled Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again, June 10-12.

Broadway Advocacy Coaltion was founded by producer Jacquelyn Bell, actor Amber Iman, producer Cameron J. Ross, actor Britton Smith, actor Adrienne Warren, and actor Christian Dante White. It is a platform that advocates for the use of the arts as an integral part of social change.

The June 10-12 event is described as a place for the Broadway community to "heal, listen, and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy while moving towards becoming an anti-racist and equitable space."

Sign up here for more information.