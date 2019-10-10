A Night With Janis Joplin to Be Released in Movie Theaters This November

CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks and BroadwayHD, has announced the theatrical release of the Broadway musical, A Night with Janis Joplin, in US theaters from November 5-11.

A Night with Janis Joplin follows the icon's rise to fame and pays tribute to some of her biggest musical influences — legends like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith. The show ran on Broadway from September 20, 2013-February 9, 2014, garnering a Tony nomination for its title star Mary Bridget Davies, whose performance will be on display in the upcoming theatrical release.

The stage production was written and directed by Randy Johnson, choreographed by Patricia Wilcox, and produced for the stage by La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment in association with T&D Productions, LLC. The production was presented in further association with the Estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol of JAM, Inc. The show is currently on its third national tour.

