TheaterMania to Exclusively Stream King Lear Starring Christopher Lloyd

TheaterMania will be the exclusive streaming home of Shakespeare and Company's new production of King Lear, starring Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd. Directed by Nicole Ricciardi, the drama was filmed with a live audience at the company's outdoor amphitheater, the New Spruce Theatre, and will be available online August 3-28.

Lloyd, beloved for his performances as as Reverend Jim Ignatowski on the TV show Taxi and Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, is joined by MaConnia Chesser as Goneril, Jennie M. Jadow as Regan, Jasmine Cheri Rush as Cordelia, Allyn Burrows as the Fool, David Bertoldi as Albany/Oswald, Jonathan Epstein as Kent, Nigel Gore as Gloucester, Devante Owens as Burgundy, Nomè SiDone as Edgar/France, Ryan Winkles as Cornwall, and Bryce Michael Wood as Edmund.

King Lear is designed by Govane Lohbauer (costumes) and Jim Youngerman (set), with Ted Hewlett as the violence designer and Diane Healy as stage manager.

Tickets are $25 for the streaming run; purchase them here.