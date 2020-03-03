Designing Women Stage Play to Premiere This Summer

Designing Women, a new play inspired by the classic sitcom, will have its world premiere at the Fayetteville, Arkansas-based TheatreSquared, running August 12-September 13.

The new comedy is written by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, creator of the television series, which ran for seven seasons (1986-1993) on CBS. Set in 2020, the stage version of Designing Women will find the four main characters, Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene selling their design firm and going their separate ways, their political and philosophical differences having driven them apart. "As they negotiate and seek a delicate rapprochement, the women will also have plenty to say about the tribalization of America, north vs. south, elites vs. non-elites, political correctness, out-of-control social media, Kardashian world dominance and the MeToo movement."

Following the run, TheatreSquared's production will transfer to Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Dallas Theater Center in October and November. Additional details are still forthcoming.

The core cast of TV's Designing Women was made up of Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Delta Burke, and Meshach Taylor.