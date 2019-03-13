About this show

Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical!

This mega-musical classic is the longest-running show in Broadway history. Indeed, it is entirely likely that there are cast members currently in the show who were born after The Phantom of the Opera's opening night on Broadway in 1988. Based on Gaston Leroux's 1909 novel, Phantom centers on the hideously deformed "phantom" who lurks beneath the Paris Opera and on the object of his obsession, the young soprano Christine, whom he is determined to make a star and thereby win her affections. With a timeless score and a design that reinvented the stage spectacular forever, Phantom is a must-see on Broadway.

The show has something for everyone but will be especially enjoyed by devotees of the mega-musicals of the 1980s and '90s. If you love Les Misérables, Cats, or Miss Saigon, you'll love Phantom too. It has also become very popular with non-English speaking tourists who can enjoy the melodic score and breathtaking set as they follow the action onstage.