The Lehman Trilogy, a New York Times Critic's Pick, comes to Broadway direct from three sold-out engagements at the National Theatre, the Park Avenue Armory, and London's West End. Directed by Academy Award, Tony, and Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy follows three brothers from their arrival in America in search of a new life, to the collapse of the firm they established, to the resulting financial crisis — the largest in history.