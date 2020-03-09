About this show

Helloooooooo, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire is a musical now, dearie!

When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

A heartfelt and hilarious story about the lengths we'll go to for our loved ones, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy hit for the whole family.

Based upon the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!), direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).