About this show

Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, and Emmy winner Darren Criss, under the direction of Neil Pepe. American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.