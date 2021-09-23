Listen to Margo Seibert and Erik Lochtefeld Sing From Michael Friedman's Unknown Soldier

Ghostlight Records releases the original cast recording of Michael Friedman and Daniel Goldstein's Unknown Soldier on Friday, September 24, and we've got a first listen to the track "The Worst Town in New York," sung by stars Margo Seibert, Erik Lochtefeld, and Zoe Glick. Check it out below:

Unknown Soldier is a sweeping, elegiac musical about a woman's journey to unearth the secrets buried in her family's past. Beginning as Ellen Rabinowitz discovers a mysterious photograph of an anonymous soldier, tucked away in a box of keepsakes while cleaning out her grandmother's home. Spanning three generations, the show unravels a delicate tangle of family lore, as Ellen chases the extraordinary story that unlocks her history — and charts her future.

The New York production, at Playwrights Horizons, ended its run due to the Covid-19 theater shutdown. The musical has a score by Friedman and Goldstein, with book by Goldstein, direction by Trip Cullman, orchestrations by Friedman, music supervision by Marco Paguia, and musical direction by Julie McBride.

The cast of Unknown Soldier features Kerstin Anderson, James Crichton, Zoe Glick, Emilie Kouatchou, Erik Lochtefeld, Jay McKenzie, Jessica Naimy, Estelle Parsons, Margo Seibert, Thom Sesma, and Perry Sherman. The band includes music director and conductor McBride on piano, Hiroko Taguchi on violin, Deborah Assael on cello, Ben Kono on reeds, Mike Thurber on bass, Mike Dobson on percussion, and Jim Hershman on guitar.

September 24, the album's release date, would mark the 46th birthday of cowriter Friedman, who died in 2017.