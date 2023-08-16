Watch Meryl Streep and Ashley Park Sing “Look for the Light” from Only Murders in the Building

Last night’s episode of Only Murders in the Building featured a stunning original song written specifically for the show by Broadway composers Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

Presented on Hulu, Only Murders in the Building is a comedy about a true crimes podcast hosted by three residents of an Upper West Side co-op (played by Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez). Now in its third season, it has taken a very theatrical turn as director Oliver Putnam (played by Short) attempts to turn the murder-mystery play Death Rattle into a new Broadway musical. At the same time, the trio investigates the mysterious death of the show’s leading man (played by Paul Rudd).

You san see two of this season’s stars, Meryl Streep and Ashley Park, perform “Look for the Light” below: