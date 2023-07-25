Three Brian Friel Plays on Tap for Irish Rep’s 35th Anniversary Season

Irish Repertory Theatre will devote its 35th anniversary season to the work of playwright Brian Friel, presenting three of his works set in the fictional town of Ballybeg: 1980’s Translations, 1979’s Aristocrats, and 1964’s Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Translations (October 20-December 3) will be directed by Doug Hughes, with scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab, and original music by Ryan Rumery.

Artistic director Charlotte Moore will stage Aristocrats (January 11-March 3) for the second time, following a revival of the drama in 2009. Producing director Ciarán O’Reilly will helm Philadelphia, Here I Come! (March 14-May 5) for the second time as well, after the Irish Rep’s 2005 mounting.

Casting and further information will be announced in the coming months.