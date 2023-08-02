The Wiz Revival Rounds Out Its Broadway Ensemble

Complete ensemble casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of The Wiz, heading out on national tour this fall ahead of its Broadway return in spring 2024.

The Wiz ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate, and Keenan D. Washington.

As previously announced, the cast will feature Deborah Cox as Glinda and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Wayne Brady will play the Wiz on Broadway as well as on tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, while Alan Mingo Jr. will launch the tour as the Wiz in Baltimore, and perform the role in its additional cities.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls, The Wiz retells the story of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz for an all-Black cast. Schele Williams will helm this reimagined production, with choreography by Jaquel Knight, additional material by Amber Ruffin, and music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements by Joseph Joubert. The production will also feature vocal/music arrangements by Allen René Louis and dance arrangements by Derek Dixie.

Additional casting news for Dorothy will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a complete touring schedule, click here.