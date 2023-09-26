The Winter’s Tale Opens Folger Theatre’s Homecoming Season

It is the first production in the Capitol Hill location since building renovations began in March 2020.

William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale will be the first production staged at the Folger Shakespeare Library on Capitol Hill since the historic building began renovations in March, 2020. Tamilla Woodard directs the production. The show runs from November 4-December 17.

In the play, Leontes suspects his loyal wife Hermione of being unfaithful to him with his lifelong friend Polixenes. The cast features Hadi Tabbal (English) as Leontes, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Slave Play) as Hermione, and Drew Kopes as Polixenes.

The cast also includes Cody Nickell as Camillo, Kate Eastwood Norris as Paulina, Kayleandra White as Perdita, Jonathan Del Palmer as Forizell, Reza Salazar (Clyde’s) as Autolycus, Stephen Patrick Martin as Antigonus/Shepherd, Nicholas Gerwitz as Shepherd’s Son, and Sabrina Lynne Sawyer as the ensemble. Children Richard Bradford and Clarence Payne will share the roles of Mamillius and Time.

The creative team includes set designer Raul Abrego, Jr., costume designer Sarah Cubbage, lighting designer Max Doolittle, and choreographer Joya Powell. Sound design and original music is by Matthew M. Nielson. The resident intimacy director is Kaja Dunn.