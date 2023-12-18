The Whole of Time, Inspired by The Glass Menagerie, Starts Performances Next Week

Joben Productions presents the US premiere of The Whole of Time, a play by Argentinian playwright Romina Paula in a translation by Jean Graham-Jones. Directed by Tony Torn, who intimately stages the production for only 22 audience members a night, The Whole of Time runs December 28-January 27 at Torn Page, a private venue located in the Chelsea townhouse of Torn’s parents, actors Rip Torn and Geraldine Page. The official opening night is January 7.

The Whole of Time is a new spin on Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie. The play, in which a family’s fragile and very private life is about to change forever, digs into questions of home and exile.

The cast features Josefina Scaro as Antonia, Lucas Salvagno as Lorenzo, Ana B. Gabriel as Ursula, and Ben Becher as Maximiliano.

The creative team for The Whole of Time includes Tony Torn (set and video design), Donald Gallagher (scenic backdrops), and Jay Ryan (lighting design).