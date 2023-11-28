The Lion King to Welcome New Young Simbas and Young Nalas

The Lion King will welcome four actors making their Broadway debuts beginning Tuesday, December 5. Annika Franklin and Nia Thompson join the cast as Young Nala, and Ezekiel Kekuna and Albert Rhodes Jr. as Young Simba. Current cast members Donovan Louis Bazemore, Ava Hailey Harris, Davis Matthews, and Jillian Page Platero will play their final performance on Sunday, December 3.

The rest of the current cast of The Lion King on Broadway includes Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Nick LaMedica as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, and James Brown-Orleans, Bonita J. Hamilton, and Robb Sapp as Bonzai, Shenzi, and Ed.

Winner of the 1998 Tony for Best Musical, The Lion King is currently in its 26th year on Broadway. The musical based on the Disney animated film features a score by Elton John and Tim Rice with additional material by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, direction by Julie Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan.