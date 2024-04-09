Stephen Moyer and Miriam Silverman to Lead Redbull’s Macbeth Workshop

Red Bull Theater continues its 20th Anniversary Festival with William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, starring Stephen Moyer (True Blood) in the title role, making his New York stage debut, and Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as Lady Macbeth. The show will run for two performances only on April 20 and 21 at 2pm at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre.

Directed by Nathan Winkelstein, Macbeth will also feature Jason Bowen (The Play That Goes Wrong), Jason C. Brown, Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Jason O’Connell (Sense and Sensibility), Olivia Reis (Only Murders In The Building), Derek Smith (The Green Bird), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Raphael Nash Thompson (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), and Ayana Workman.

Winkelstein adds: “Macbeth has always held a special place in this Shakespeare lover’s heart. A brilliantly constructed thriller with all the ingredients for a perfect show: murder, passion, vengeance, supernatural happenings, love and grief. It has it all. I am fascinated to explore the love and grief that Macbeth and Lady Macbeth share for each other and their lost child. I have become increasingly intrigued by the possibility that it is this dangerous brew — the double toil & trouble of grief and love, and their misplaced hope that a crown can bring happiness — that motivate two fundamentally decent humans to do horrid deeds. I am thrilled to use this workshop to explore these motivations further and find out what happens to the play with this focus.”