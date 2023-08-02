Stephanie Styles, Deirdre Lovejoy to Lead Feminist Comedy POTUS at Berkeley Rep

Styles will take on the role originated on Broadway in 2022 by Julianne Hough.

The cast and creative team have been announced for Selina Fillinger’s feminist satire, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, opening at Berkeley Repertory Theatre this fall. Performances will run in the Roda Theatre from September 16-October 22 with an official September 20 opening.

POTUS, which had its world premiere on Broadway in the spring of 2022, is described as follows: “When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.”

The Berkeley Rep cast will feature Kim Blanck (Jean – His Press Secretary), Allison Guinn (Bernadette – His Sister), Stephanie Pope Lofgren (Margaret – His Wife, The First Lady), Deirdre Lovejoy (Harriet – His Chief of Staff), Susan Lynskey (Stephanie – His Secretary), Stephanie Styles (Dusty – His Dalliance), and Dominique Ariel Toney (Chris – A Journalist). Annie Tippe will direct.

The creative team also includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Haydee Zelideth (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Dave Maier (fight consultant), and Chelsea Pace (intimacy consultant).