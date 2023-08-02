Spirited Away Stage Adaptation to Play London

The show is based on the 2001 Oscar-winning film by Hayao Miyazaki.

A stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away will perform at the London Coliseum from April-June 2024. Exact dates have not been announced, but theatergoers can sign up for priority access to tickets here.

Spirited Away tells the story of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl moving with her parents to their new home, and the mysterious adventures in which they become entangled. The original film from Studio Ghibli won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and went on to earn $396 million at the box office worldwide.

The stage adaptation made its world premiere at Tokyo’s Imperial Theater in 2022. It has been adapted for the stage by director John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai, and features the original score by Joe Hisaishi. Spirited Away will perform in Japanese with English subtitles.

The original Japanese cast, including Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi (who alternate in the role of Chihiro), is set to return for this European premiere.

Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Brad Haak, with associate music supervision, orchestrations and ableton programming by Conor Keelan. The creative team also includes set designer Jon Bausor, puppet designer Toby Olié, choreographer Shigehiro Ide, costume designer Sachiko Nakahara, lighting designer Jiro Katsushiba, sound designer Koichi Yamamoto, hair and make-up designer Hiroaki Miyauchi, projection designer Satoshi Kuriyama, stage manager Takashi Hojo, assistant to the director Maoko Imai, associate director Makoto Nagai, co-producer Iain Gillie and producer Haruka Ogi.