Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon to Lead Alicia Keys Musical Hell’s Kitchen

That and more are on tap for the new season at the Public Theater.

The Public Theater has announced its 2023-24 season.

The season’s musical is Hell’s Kitchen, a world premiere with a new score by Alicia Keys, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Camille A. Brown, and direction by Michael Greif. Running October 24-December 10, the loosely autobiographical piece follows Keys’s teenage years living near Times Square as she attempts to figure out her dream.

Leading the company is Maleah Joi Moon as Ali, alongside Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Chris Lee as Knuck, Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Lamont Walker II as Riq, and an ensemble that includes Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Vanessa Ferguson, Crystal Monee Hall, Jackie Leon, Rachelle Manalo, Sarah Parker, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, and understudies Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Onyxx Noel, William Roberson, and Donna Vivino.

New plays include Manahatta by Mary Kathryn Nagle, directed by Laurie Woolery (November 16-December 17); The Ally by Itamar Moses, directed by Lila Neugebauer and starring Josh Radnor (February 2024); Sally & Tom by Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (March 2024); and Ife Olujobi’s Jordans, directed by Whitney White (April 2024).

The Public will present a new musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest as its free Public Works musical at the Delacorte Theater. With score by Benjamin Velez, direction by Laurie Woolery, and choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, it runs August 27-September 3, 2023.

Additionally, the company will team up with Druid Theatre’s for DruidO’Casey, a repertory run of Sean O’Casey’s The Plough and the Stars, The Shadow of a Gunman, and Juno and the Paycock, all directed by Garry Hynes and presented at NYU Skirball, October 4-14, 2023.