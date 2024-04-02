Richard Kind, Caroline Aaron Join Kennedy Center Bye Bye Birdie Cast

Jennifer Laura Thompson is also part of a company headed by Christian Borle and Krysta Rodriguez.

Complete casting is set for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts/Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie.

As previously announced, the musical will star two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Albert Peterson, Krysta Rodriguez as Rosie Alvarez, and Ephraim Sykes as Conrad Birdie.

Joining them are Richard Kind as Harry MacAfee, Caroline Aaron as Mae Peterson, Ashlyn Maddox as Kim MacAfee, Jennifer Laura Thompson as Doris MacAfee, Miguel Gil as Hugo Peabody, Megan Sikora as Gloria Rasputin, Jackera Davis as Ursula Merkle, Henry Kirk as Randolph MacAfee, Allison Blackwell, Sarah Chiu, David Aron Damane, Victor de Paula Rocha, Jalen Michael Jones, Evan Kinnane, Kevin Ligon, Kelly LoMonte, Luke Kolbe Mannikus, Linda Mugleston, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, Renell Taylor, and Dori Waymer.

Bye Bye Birdie, with a book by Michael Stewart, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Lee Adams, is about what happens when teen idol Conrad Birdie is set to give one last kiss to a lucky fan on The Ed Sullivan Show before he leaves for the army. It will be directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Denis Jones, and will run for 11 performances only, from June 7–15, in the Eisenhower Theater.

Bruni’s staging will have scenic design by Lee Savage, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Haley Parcher, video and projection design by Nathan Scheuer, and wig design by Tom Watson. The production will also feature the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra.