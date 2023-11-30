Revised Shrek the Musical Announces Tour Dates and Cast

Kimberly Akimbo Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire have revisited their first collaboration.

An all-new version of Shrek the Musical, with a revised score and book by Tony winners Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, will launch a national tour in February. The first stop on the tour is Utica, New York, February 24-25, and it will continue to over 40 cities including Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, Toronto, and more.

Tesori (music) and Lindsay-Abaire (book and lyrics) have created a more intimate and focused musical, with all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen).

The original Shrek the Musical opened on Broadway in 2008. Based on the DreamWorks 2001 animated film, Shrek the Musical is about an ogre who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue.

The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey), Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad), Jamir Brown (Pinocchio), Tori Kocher (Dragon), Kelly Prendergast (Gingy/US Fiona), Hope Schafer (Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird), Riley Joseph Johnston (Pig/Knight/2nd Shrek US), Katherine Ellen Paladichuk (Teen Fiona/Peter Pan), Sage Jepson (Wolf/Shrek US), Cynthia Ana Rivera (Mama Bear/ Dragon US), Carson Zoch (Pig/Pinocchio Cover), Demetrio Alomar (Papa Ogre/Papa Bear), Ally Choe (Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling/Gingy US), Leon Ray (Pig), Casey Lamont (Female Swing), and John Cardenas (Male Swing).

The creative team features scenic design by Steven Kemp, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Ben Selke, puppet design by Camille LaBarre, props by Cam Upton, orchestrations by John Clancy, and tour music supervision by Chris Fenwick. Harrison Roth is music director.