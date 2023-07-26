Preview Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, and More in the Season 3 Trailer for Only Murders in the Building

Hulu has dropped the trailer for season three of Only Murders in the Building, premiering August 8 and once again starring comedy trio Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Not only are the stage favorites from seasons past returning to the comedy series, but some new familiar faces will enter the spotlight in this season’s Broadway-centric murder mystery. See how many theater folks you can spot in the preview below — and place your bets now on whether Meryl Streep is the murderer.