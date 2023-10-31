Neil Gaiman Channels Charles Dickens for Two Nights Only in Solo A Christmas Carol

Neil Gaiman stars in a dramatic reading of the classic at Town Hall.

Neil Gaiman will play Charles Dickens for two nights only in a dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol at the Town Hall on December 18 and 19.

Gaiman is the bestselling author of books, graphic novels, short stories, film, television, and theater. He has adapted many of his works into television series, including Good Omens (co-authored with Sir Terry Pratchett) and The Sandman.

In 2013, Gaiman performed Charles Dickens’s “performance text” of A Christmas Carol at the New York Public Library, dressed as Dickens. The audio of that event became the most popular and most downloaded event in the NYPL’s history.

Ten years later, Gaiman will again put on a beard and top hat to impersonate the novelist. As at the NYPL event, the reading will be introduced by author and broadcaster Molly Oldfield.

Tickets for Town Hall subscribers go on sale on November 2 and tickets to the public go on sale on November 3.