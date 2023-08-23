Moisés Kaufman’s Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard to Make World Premiere in Miami

Based on the bestselling novel by Jonathan Jakubowicz, the play will debut at Miami New Drama.

Miami New Drama and Tectonic Theater Project have announced the world premiere of Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, which will perform October 17 – November 12 at Miami New Drama’s Colony Theatre.

Written and directed by Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard is based on the bestselling novel by Jonathan Jakubowicz. It tells the story of a young supporter of Hugo Chávez who rises in Venezuelan society through a system of patronage and corruption. It also shows the consequences of this phony socialism, both for Venezuela and the wider democratic world.

“When I wrote Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, I merely intended to leave a testimony of the size of Chavismo’s crime against Venezuela. I never imagined the level of popularity it was about to achieve, much less that a legendary playwright like Moisés Kaufman would eventually adapt it for the stage,” said Jakubowicz.

“This world premiere production holds deep personal significance for me on multiple levels. As a playwright, it marks a significant milestone as it’s my first play written about my beloved Venezuela, and my first play in Spanish,” said Kaufman. “Additionally, it is the first full production I will direct at the theater I co-founded with my remarkable friend, and fellow countryman, Michel Hausmann.”

The play will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Casting has not yet been announced.