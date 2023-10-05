Matthew Broderick, Anna Chlumsky, and More Lead Babbitt Stage Adaptation

Joe DiPietro’s new comedy will also star Julie Halston and Ann Harada.

A cast of comic scene-stealers led by Matthew Broderick will star in Joe DiPietro’s new theatrical adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’s Babbitt, debuting at the La Jolla Playhouse November 7-December 3. Christopher Ashley directs and Stephen Buescher choreographs.

Broderick will take on the title role, alongside Genevieve Angelson as Tanis Judique/Zilla Riesling/Eunice Littlefield/Storyteller 5, Anna Chlumsky as Seneca Doane/Tinka Babbitt/Lucille McKelvey/Storyteller 4, Julie Halston as Mrs. Frink/Mrs. Bumbleworth/Opal Mudge/Miss McGoun/Storyteller 6, Ann Harada as Myra Babbitt/Storyteller 1, Francis Jue as Paul Riesling/Doc Littlefield/Storyteller 2, Matt McGrath as Charles McKelvey/Storyteller 3, and Chris Myers as Ted Babbitt/Stanley Graf/Fabio/Storyteller 7. Understudies are Jalen Davidson, Iris Feng, Victor Flores, Kya Lee, and Linda Libby.

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Linda Cho (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (lighting design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wigs), and Mark Bennett and Wayne Barker (composers).

Babbitt tells the story of George F. Babbitt, a Midwestern real estate broker who abandons his life to discover his true purpose.