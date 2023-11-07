Lincoln Center Theater to Present a Relaxed Performance of New Musical The Gardens of Anuncia

The relaxed performance will take place on Wednesday, December 20 at 2pm at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

The new musical The Gardens of Anuncia, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa, will have a relaxed performance as part of a season of relaxed performances across the Lincoln Center campus.

The relaxed performance will take place on Wednesday, December 20, at 2pm at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Discount tickets, priced at $59, are available for this performance at LCT.org with the code RELAX59.

Relaxed performances are open to all, but are designed for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders, or learning disabilities. Modifications may be made to the social and sensory environment without affecting the artistic integrity of the piece. This structure can also be beneficial for people who are neurodivergent and anyone who finds traditional performance protocols do not work for their needs.

During a relaxed performance, audience members are able to enter and exit the audience space throughout the performance as needed. Guests can vocalize or move about as needed without being “shushed” by other audience members. House lights are adjusted so that the venue is never fully dark. Bright lights, loud noises, and other surprise sensory elements are described in advance. A chill out space is available for audience members to take a break and rejoin the performance when ready. A visual guide, with clear instructions, will be shared before event, and noise-reducing headphones and fidgets will be available to borrow.

The musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa, and Kalyn West. The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the early life story of Graciela Daniele.

The creative team includes co-choreographer Alex Sanchez, orchestrator Michael Starobin, and music director Deborah Abramson. The production features sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy.