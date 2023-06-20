Life of Pi to End Broadway Run on July 23

Life of Pi will play its final Broadway performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, July 23. The show will go on to launch a national tour in fall 2024, with dates and venues to be announced.

Following an acclaimed West End run, Life of Pi began performances on Broadway March 9 ahead of a March 30 opening. Based on the novel by Yann Martel, Life of Pi is adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and is the winner of three Tony Awards for Scenic Design, Lighting Design, and Sound Design of a Play. Olivier Award winner Hiran Abeysekera leads the cast in the title role and will play his final performance as Pi Patel on Sunday, July 9. Cast member Uma Paranjpe will assume the role beginning Tuesday, July 11, in a gender-flipped version of Chakrabarti’s original script. Max Webster directs.

The story is described as follows: “After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions — a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. This remarkable story of hope, faith, and perseverance speaks to every generation.”

The Broadway production of Life of Pi features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of “Richard Parker,” Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Shiloh Goodin, Jon Hoche, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker.” Oge Agulué, Mahnaz Damania, Taha Mandviwala, Usman Ali Mughal, and David Shih round out the cast with Sonya Venugopal as the “Pi” understudy.