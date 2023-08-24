Lauren Pazienza Pleads Guilty to Shoving Death of Broadway Vocal Coach Barbara Gustern

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has announced that Lauren Pazienza has changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on the charge of manslaughter in the first degree in the shoving death of 87-year-old voice teacher Barbara Maier Gustern. Under the terms of the plea, Pazienza will be sentenced to eight years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. Formal sentencing will take place on September 29.

The attack happened on March 10, 2022, when Pazienza shoved Gustern to the ground in front of her apartment building on West 28th Street (Gustern was on her way to a performance at Joe’s Pub). Gustern hit her head on the pavement and died from her injuries several days later. The two had no prior contact before the assault.

Pazienza surrendered to police on March 22 and was indicted on manslaughter and assault charges. Had she gone to trial, Pazienza could have faced up to 25 years in prison. According to the New York Post, Pazienza rejected a plea deal in July that would have sent her to prison for 15 years.

“Lauren Pazienza aggressively shoved Barbara Gustern to the ground and walked away as the beloved New Yorker lay there bleeding. Today’s plea holds Pazienza accountable for her deadly actions,” said Bragg in a statement. “We continue to mourn the loss of Barbara Gustern, a talented musical theater performer and vocal coach who touched so many in New York City and beyond.”

Gustern served as vocal coach on the last Broadway revival of Oklahoma! and worked with major cabaret stars like Taylor Mac, Justin Vivian Bond, and Debbie Harry. She had been rehearsing with Barbara Bleier, Paul Greenwood, and the actor-director Austin Pendleton just before the incident.

Executive Assistant D.A. Justin McNabney (chief of the special victims division) and Assistant D.A. Maria Luna handled the prosecution of the case. Investigative Analyst Janine Nassar and former Assistant D.A. Emily Farber assisted with the prosecution.