John Turturro, Elizabeth Marvel to Lead Stage Adaptation of Philip Roth’s Sabbath’s Theater

Jason Kravits will costar in the New Group production this fall.

John Turturro, Elizabeth Marvel, and Jason Kravits will star in the New Group production of Sabbath’s Theater, a new play adapted from the novel by Philip Roth. Performances run October 10-December 3 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Adapted by Turturro and Ariel Levy, Sabbath’s Theater will be directed by Jo Bonney. Turturro will star as Mickey Sabbath as a puppet maker with a secret life that drives him mad, with Marvel as Drenka, and Kravits taking on all additional roles.

This production has choreography by Kelly Devine, scenic and costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

Published in 1995, Sabbath’s Theater won that year’s National Book Award and was a finalist for the 1996 Pulitzer Prize. This production was developed by New Jersey Performing Arts Center for Philip Roth Unbound: Illuminating A Literary Legacy, with additional support of the National Theatre.