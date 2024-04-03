Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Richard Thomas to Lead Our Town Broadway Revival

Jim Parsons will lead Kenny Leon’s Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, beginning performances September 17 at the Barrymore Theatre. Opening night is set for October 10.

Parsons heads the 28-strong cast as the Stage Manager. He will be joined in the principal company by Zoey Deutch as Emily Webb and Ephraim Sykes as George Gibbs, Richard Thomas and Katie Holmes as Mr. and Mrs. Webb, Billy Eugene Jones and Michelle Wilson as Dr. and Mrs. Gibbs, Julie Halston as Mrs. Soames, and Donald Webber Jr. as Simon Stimpson.

In the ensemble are Ephie Aardema, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Matthew Elijah Webb, and Nimene Sierra Wureh. Casting for two additional actors will be announced at a later date.

Leon’s creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lighting), Justin Ellington (sound), and Kate Wilson (dialect).

Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play premiered in 1938 and was last seen on Broadway in 2002, with Paul Newman playing the Stage Manager. Its most recent New York revival took place at the Barrow Street Theatre, directed by and starring David Cromer.

Widely believed to be one of the greatest American plays ever written, Our Town depicts the lives of ordinary citizens in the fictional New Hampshire hamlet of Grover’s Corners, between the years 1901 and 1913. It was an influence on Ann Patchett’s recent novel Tom Lake and was the subject of a cultural history by Howard Sherman titled Another Day’s Begun: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in the 21st Century.