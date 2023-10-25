Initial Casting Announced for White Rose: The Musical Off-Broadway

Jo Ellen Pellman, star of The Prom on Netflix, and Mike Cefalo lead the cast, which also includes Paolo Montalban, Kennedy Kanagawa, and more.

Initial casting has been announced for White Rose: The Musical, based on the true story of a group of university students in Nazi Germany who stood up against Hitler. The musical starts performances January 17 at Theatre Row’s Theatre Three.

Jo Ellen Pellman (Emma Nolan in Netflix’s The Prom) and Mike Cefalo (New York, New York) lead the cast as Sophie Scholl and Hans Scholl. They are joined by Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Christoph Probst, Laura Sky Herman as Lila Ramdohr, Paolo Montalban (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Prof. Kurt Huber, Sam Gravitte as Frederick Fischer, and Cole Thompson (Into the Woods) as Willi Graff, with Ellis Gage and Dani Apple. The rest of the cast will be announced soon.

White Rose has a book and lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, direction by Will Nunziata, music direction and arrangements by Sheela Ramesh, movement direction by Jordan Ryder, set design by James Noone, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Elisabeth Weidner, and orchestrations by Tony winner Charlie Rosen.