Full Cast Announced for Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard at Ford’s Theatre

The world premiere by Pearl Cleage tells the story of Atlanta’s first Black mayor.

Ford’s Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Pearl Cleage’s Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard, which is set to perform September 22-October 15.

The play tells the story of Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Holbrook Jackson, Jr., and the impact his time in office had. Playwright Cleage served as Maynard’s speechwriter and director of communications. She is also the author of Blues for an Alabama Sky.