Full Broadway Casting Announced for Patriots

Full Broadway casting has been announced for the Almeida Theatre production of Patriots, the new play by Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown. Directed by three-time Olivier Award winner and artistic director of the Almeida Rupert Goold, Patriots starts performances on April 1, with an official opening on April 22, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Patriots, which won the 2023 Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play, comes to Broadway following a record-breaking run at London’s Almeida Theatre where it was the fastest-selling new play in the theater’s history, and a sold-out run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre.

It takes place in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union. When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, powerful billionaire Boris Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

As previously announced, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg (The Pillowman, A Serious Man) will return to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen (His Dark Materials) will make his Broadway debut, re-creating his Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon (Leopoldstadt) will also make his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.

The 18-member cast will also feature Stella Baker (The Republic of Sarah) as Marina Litvinenko, Ronald Guttman (Coastal Disturbances) as Professor Perelman, Alex Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Alexander Litvinenko, Rosie Benton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Berezovsky’s Mother & Others, Jeff Biehl (Life Sucks) as Teacher/FSB Boss & Others, Peter Bradbury (Hangmen) as Voloshin/Nurse & Others, Camila Canó-Flaviá (Network) as Tatiana/Nina Berezovsky & Others, Marianna Gailus as Katya & Others, Paul Kynman as Korzhakov/Yeltsin & Others, Adam Poss (Chicago Med) as Lawyer/Home Office & Others, and Nick Rehberger (Fiddler on the Roof) as Assistant/Kahneman & Others. Understudies are Benjamin Bonenfant, Danielle Chaves, Joe Forbrich, and Tony Ward.

The creative team features three-time Tony Award nominated set designer Miriam Buether, co-costume designers Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, lighting designer Jack Knowles, Tony Award-winning sound designer and composer Adam Cork, projection designer Ash J Woodward, and movement director Polly Bennett.