Enda Walsh’s Bedbound to Stream Worldwide

The two-hander will stream for two weeks starting November 25.

Following sell-out runs at Galway International Arts Festival and Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, Enda Walsh’s Bedbound, presented by Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival and starring Colm Meaney and Brenda Meaney, will be available to stream worldwide on demand November 25-December 8.

This on-demand performance was recently filmed in front of a live audience during its run at this year’s Galway International Arts Festival. In this revival of Walsh’s play, Colm Meaney and his daughter Brenda Meaney play a father and daughter who are inextricably bound to each other. Colm Meaney, whose recent stage credits include The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, returned to the Irish stage for the first time in over 40 years to play the once-flamboyant furniture salesman.

The creative team includes director Marc Atkinson Borrull, set and costume designer Jamie Vartan, lighting designer Sinéad McKenna, and sound designer and composer Sinéad Diskin.

