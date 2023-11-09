Corruption, a New Play by J.T. Rogers and Directed by Bartlett Sher, Is Coming to Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of André Bishop, will present Corruption, a new play by Tony winner J.T. Rogers (Oslo). The production reunites Rogers with the director of Oslo, Bartlett Sher. Corruption will start performances at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on February 15.

Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman, Corruption is about the stunning phone hacking scandal that engulfed Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in 2011. When Parliament member Tom Watson is maliciously smeared by the newspapers of Murdoch’s News International, he decides to take on its larger-than-life leader Rebekah Brooks with a small band of journalists, lawyers, and politicians.

The design for Corruption will feature sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson. Casting will be announced at a later date.