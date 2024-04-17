Center Repertory Company Announces 2024-25 Season

The season includes a queer take on Arsenic and Old Lace and two world premieres.

Center Repertory Company (Center REP) announced its 57th season, a lineup of four plays and two musicals to be presented from September, 2024-June, 2025. This is the first season to be selected by Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow.

The season kicks off in the fall with a new take on Joseph Kesselring’s classic Arsenic and Old Lace, running from September 8-29. Morrow makes her directorial debut with the company, giving dark comedy a mischievous, campy, and queer makeover. Bay Area comic actor Danny Scheie will play murderous auntie Abby Brewster, leading a cast of LGBTQIA+ actors.

The season also includes Dragon Lady (October 27 – November 24), written and performed by storyteller Sara Porkalob (1776) and directed by Andrew Russell, presented in association with Marin Theatre Company; A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens and directed by Scott Denison; Froggy by Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Jennifer Haley (The Nether) and directed by Morrow with digital-media design by Obie Award-winning multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone) (February 9 – March 2); The Roommate by Jen Silverman (March 30 – April 20, 2025); and the world premiere musical Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical with book, music, and lyrics by Bay Area composer/playwright/ lyricist Min Kahng and directed by Jeffrey Lo (June 1-29, 2025), presented in a co-production with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

In addition to these six productions, the company also announced a special one-night-only event, a conversation with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story) about her career onstage and onscreen on September 18. Center REP also announced audience initiatives including a new, single-price subscriptions model and an expansion of its Pay-What-You-Can performance schedule.

