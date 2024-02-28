Cast Announced for Dreamgirls at McCarter

McCarter Theatre Center, in a partnership with Goodspeed Musicals, presents the revival of the Tony- and Grammy-winning musical Dreamgirls at McCarter’s Matthews Theatre March 6-March 24. The production comes to Princeton after a run in Connecticut.

Directed by five-time Jeff Award winner Lili-Anne Brown, Dreamgirls transports its audience to the 1960s, chronicling the rise of a girl singing group. With book and lyrics by Tony winner Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, the musical includes songs such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “One Night Only.”

The cast includes Ta-Tynisa Wilson (Hamilton, American Idol Top 24 Finalist) as Deena, Keirsten Hodgens (Six) as Lorrell, Trejah Bostic (RESPECT.: An Aretha Franklin Tribute national tour) as Effie, Evan Tyrone Martin as Curtis, Jos N. Banks as CC, Saint Aubyn as Jimmy, and Robert Cornelius as Marty. The ensemble will feature Chuckie Benson, Shantel Cribbs, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Alfred Jackson, Melanie Loren, Kwame M. Remy, Aalon Smith, Montria Walker, Sean Walton, and Jalisa Williams. Swings for this production will be Lois Ellise and Joel Oliver.

Musicians include Christie Chiles Twillie (conductor/keyboard), Wes Dziedzic (keyboard II), Jakubu Griffin (percussion), Tessa O’Boyle (reeds), Matthew Owens (trumpet), Adam Machaskee (trombone), Ben Weiss (guitar), and Sherisse Rogers (bass).

The creative team includes choreographer Breon Arzell, music director Christie Chiles Twillie, scenic designer Arnel Sancianco, costume designer Samantha C. Jones, lighting designer Jason Lynch, sound designer Stephanie Farina, hair, wig, and makeup designer Earon Chew Nealey, orchestrator Mark G. Meadows, and co-orchestrator Adam Dorfman.