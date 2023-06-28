Camelot Revival to End Broadway Run in July

Lincoln Center Theater will close Bartlett Sher’s revival of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot on July 23 after 38 previews and 115 regular performances.

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin pens a new book for the musical (based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner).

The cast of 27 is headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick) Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel). Featured in the ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

Camelot has feature choreography by Byron Easley, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake, and projections by 59 Productions. Kate Wilson will lend vocal and dialect coaching, with fight direction by B.H. Barry. Music director Kimberly Grigsby lead a 30-piece orchestra performing Camelot‘s original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang, and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman.

The revival previews March 9 and opened April 13. Received with lukewarm appraisal by most critics, it received five Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. Donica was also nominated for his turn as Lancelot. Plans for a national tour and West End production are in the works, according to spokespeople for the show.