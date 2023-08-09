Angelina Jolie Joins Producing Team of Broadway-Bound Musical The Outsiders

According to a press release, details of the Broadway run will be announced soon.

Academy Award-winning actress Angelia Jolie (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) has signed on to produce the Broadway-bound musical The Outsiders. No details have been revealed for the Broadway run, but a press announcement of Jolie’s involvement promises that this information is coming “soon.”

Based on S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel and set in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Outsiders follows a band of working-class “greasers,” led by Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade, as they fight for space and purpose against the preppy “Socs” and a whole society designed to see them fail. The Outsiders has been a staple of high school reading lists for decades, and was further immortalized by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film (which is also a basis for this musical).

The musical made its world premiere earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse. The show features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, and choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman. Danya Taymor directs.

In addition to Jolie, The Outsiders is produced by the Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky.

“I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre,” Jolie said in a press statement. “I had not found a way back until now.” The Outsiders will be Jolie’s first Broadway credit.

