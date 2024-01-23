American Repertory Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for Becoming a Man

Becoming a Man is adapted by P. Carl from his memoir and co-directed by Carl and Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced the cast and creative team for Becoming a Man, an A.R.T.-commissioned world-premiere play adapted by Ford Foundation Art of Change fellow P. Carl from his memoir of the same name. It is co-directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and P. Carl. Becoming a Man runs February 16-March 10 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. Opening night is scheduled for February 21.

For fifty years, P. Carl lived as a girl and then a queer woman, building a career and a loving marriage while waiting to realize himself in full. When he decides to affirm his gender at a pivotal political moment in America, his transition puts everything—family, career, friendships—at stake. Like Carl’s memoir, the stage adaptation is about the journey to become the man Carl always knew himself to be.

Petey Gibson leads the production as Carl, with Justiin Davis as Eddie and other roles, Elena Hurst as Lynette, Christopher Liam Moore as Carl’s Father and other roles, Stacey Raymond as Polly, Susan Rome as Carl’s Mother and other roles, and Cody Sloan as Nathan and other roles.

Paulus and Carl are joined on the creative team by scenic designer Emmie Finckel, costume designer Qween Jean, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer and composer Paul James Prendergast, and projection designer Brittany Bland.