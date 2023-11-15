Alexandra Billings, Maria Bello, Jane Levy to Star in POTUS at the Geffen Playhouse

Casting has been announced for the Geffen Playhouse production of POTUS: or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger. Jennifer Chambers directs the comedy, which runs January 17-February 18 and opens on January 25.

The ensemble work stars Ito Aghayere as Chris, Maria Bello as Bernadette, Alexandra Billings as Margaret, Lauren Blumenfeld as Stephanie, Shannon Cochran as Harriet, Jane Levy as Dusty, and Elizabeth Rodriguez as Jean. The production will have sets by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Samantha C. Jones, lighting by Elizabeth Harper, and music and sound by Lindsay Jones.