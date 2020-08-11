Rob McClure, Lesli Margherita, and More Join Virtual Mystery Escape From Camp Erie

Andrew Barth Feldman's new Broadway Whodunit will stream its second edition, Escape From Camp Erie, on August 30 at 6pm ET. The online mystery features theater favorites playing zany characters while viewers explore various virtual rooms and discover clues in order to reveal the culprit in real time.

Escape From Camp Erie will star Rob McClure, Lesli Margherita, Solea Pfeiffer, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jason Tam, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, Celia Rose Gooding, and Will Roland.

Each episode of Broadway Whodunit is a one-time-only, improvised event. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.